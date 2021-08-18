Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WKPPF. Panmure Gordon lowered Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.