World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Down to $33.28

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.28, but opened at $32.16. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 1,004 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $426,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 234.5% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

