WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Trading 12% Higher

WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU)’s share price traded up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.28. 1,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.

WOWI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI, Inc engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

