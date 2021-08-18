Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $248,612.05 and $736.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $731.21 or 0.01651977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.00840145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00103513 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

