WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.30 Million

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report $156.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $157.59 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $624.12 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 179,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,250. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,285,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,740 shares of company stock worth $2,178,280. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 165.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

