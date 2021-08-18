Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

