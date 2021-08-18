Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.08. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

