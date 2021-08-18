XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Posts Earnings Results

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%.

XSPA stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $154.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.70. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XpresSpa Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of XpresSpa Group worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

