XRP One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.99 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $52.52 billion and approximately $7.99 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00053057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00128925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00149216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,873.24 or 0.99975347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00886639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.70 or 0.06827996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,313,705 coins and its circulating supply is 46,471,846,087 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

