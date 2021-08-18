Yellow Pages’ (YLWDF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

