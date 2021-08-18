Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Earnings of $6.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post $6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $25.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $33.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $99,888,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,642.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

