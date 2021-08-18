Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce sales of $373.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.31 million to $412.46 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $181.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

GOL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 1,737,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,490. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 37.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

