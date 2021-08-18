Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.60. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -145.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock worth $522,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

