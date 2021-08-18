Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post $7.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.62 billion and the highest is $7.65 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 35.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Jabil by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 472,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,213. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

