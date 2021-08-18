Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,325. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.