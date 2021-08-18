Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,325. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

