Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

CTLT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $120.54. 16,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.