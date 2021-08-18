Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post sales of $335.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 72,125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

