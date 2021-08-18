Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post $1.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.36. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,286,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,620. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $3,522,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 334.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,748 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 868,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,231. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $733.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

