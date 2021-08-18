Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$1.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.25). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

Several research firms have issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $87.75. 208,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,955. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

