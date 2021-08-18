Zacks: Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce sales of $598.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.30 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

MUR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.