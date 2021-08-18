Zacks: Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.46). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.54. 3,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,106. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.69.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.