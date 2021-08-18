Zacks: Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Earnings of $5.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.77. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $4.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $19.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $23.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $431.56. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,613. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.62. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.