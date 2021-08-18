Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Post $2.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.58. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 144,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.