Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report $19.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 913.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $38.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $82.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 21,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,478. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

