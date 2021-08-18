Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.69. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $510.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.19, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $527.10.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.