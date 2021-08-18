Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $2.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.34. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $313.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $320.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.