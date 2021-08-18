Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $2.21 EPS

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.34. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $313.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $320.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.