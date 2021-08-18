Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 15,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

