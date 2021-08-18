Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce sales of $328.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.00 million and the lowest is $321.80 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Federal Signal by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 194,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federal Signal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $24,458,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. 152,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.50. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

