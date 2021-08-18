Zacks: Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce sales of $32.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $32.90 million. GAN posted sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $157.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,369. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $581.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

