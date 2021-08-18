Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

LAWS stock remained flat at $$52.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $476.60 million, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lawson Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

