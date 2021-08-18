Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $14.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $14.04 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $53.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MCHX stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,274. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $4,360,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

