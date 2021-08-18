Zacks: Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.27. Micron Technology posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $13.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,096 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,935,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 794,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

