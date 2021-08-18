Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post sales of $161.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.80 million and the lowest is $144.40 million. Repligen posted sales of $94.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $641.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.19 million to $644.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $747.47 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $784.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.67. The stock had a trading volume of 209,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,943. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.39.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

