Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Sell

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. 502,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.97. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 107,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,549 shares in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

