Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

DAR stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

