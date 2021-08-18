Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Sell

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

ITOS opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $860.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.93. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

