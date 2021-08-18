Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

PNTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $796.12 million, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $530,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

