Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

