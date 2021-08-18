Zacks Investment Research Lowers SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) to Hold

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52. SLR Senior Investment has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

