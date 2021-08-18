Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Buy

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $127.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

EXPO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,882. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.04.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,614. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

