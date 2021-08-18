Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Buy

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

NKSH stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,128.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Bankshares by 849.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 40.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

