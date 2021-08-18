ZBG Token Hits Market Capitalization of $9.52 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $140,672.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00844661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104505 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

