Zebi Token (ZEBI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,965.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $51,965.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00127461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00150697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,418.96 or 1.00222955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.00887226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.00 or 0.06798639 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,048,277,277 coins and its circulating supply is 787,598,397 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.