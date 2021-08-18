Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $562.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $576.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.06. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

