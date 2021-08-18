Zepp Health (ZEPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $602.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zepp Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 449.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

