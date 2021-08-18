Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZVIA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $12.30 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

