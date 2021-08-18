Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s previous close.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.