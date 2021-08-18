Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,286 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $339.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.