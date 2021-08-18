ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.68% from the stock’s current price.

ZIM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of ZIM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. 275,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,778. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

