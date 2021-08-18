Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.74. 39,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

